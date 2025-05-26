Hyderabad-based Bondada Engineering has secured the development of a 2. 6 GWp solar project in outhern India. From pv magazine India In a major boost to its renewable energy portfolio, Bondada Engineering Ltd has secured a 2. 6 GWp solar project allocation from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The Hyderabad-based infrastructure developer said in a stock exchange filing that the 2 GW AC (2. 6 GWp DC) solar capacity will be spread across various strategic locations in the Ananthapuramu and Sri Sathya Sai districts. The company had submitted detailed proposals for establishing solar power projects ...

