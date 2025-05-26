Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation: Tanzania's Foreign Policy Launch Highlights Opportunities for North American Trade, Innovation, and Diaspora Engagement

DAR ES SALAAM, TZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania has officially launched its revised National Foreign Policy, positioning the country for stronger global engagement, particularly with North America. The launch was officiated by H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

The event was also attended by Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, members of the Diplomatic Corps, senior government leaders, and representatives from the private sector.

In her remarks, President Samia said the revised policy marks a significant step in reaffirming Tanzania's role on the global stage. "There have been a lot of changes since we introduced the national foreign policy 24 years ago in 2001. The new policy takes into account shifts in the world in areas such as the blue and digital economy, and the creative and entertainment industry," she said.

According to the President, the updated policy provides a clear roadmap for how Tanzania engages with the world-guided by national interest, grounded in principle, and responsive to evolving global trends. "This policy speaks on who we are as a nation-firm in our values, proactive in our diplomacy, and committed to constructive partnerships that advance peace, security and shared prosperity," she affirmed.

Tanzania's renewed policy signals enhanced collaboration with the United States and Canada in trade, education, climate action, technology, and gender equity. The policy aligns closely with US-Africa strategies and Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy. Tanzania also looks to expand its diplomatic and economic relations with Mexico, opening new avenues for South-North and South-South cooperation across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Through the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA), Tanzania has maintained strong trade relations with the U.S. The policy reinforces such frameworks while opening avenues for increased digital innovation and investment.

In April 2022, President Samia made a landmark visit to the U.S., meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. That visit led to the restoration of Tanzania's eligibility for the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact and unlocked nearly USD 1 billion in investment commitments.

President Samia also used the visit to launch The Royal Tour documentary, a major tourism campaign promoting Tanzania's cultural heritage and natural beauty. Her leadership has enhanced Tanzania's global image as a stable, democratic, and investment-friendly country.

In March 2023, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tanzania, resulting in a USD 500 million Memorandum of Understanding with the Unites States, EXIM Bank and new partnerships in digital innovation and energy.

Since taking office in 2021, President Samia has elevated Tanzania's visibility in international forums, including the African Union, BRICS, and G20. She has also championed climate action through the National Clean Cooking Strategy and played a central role in the recognition of Kiswahili as an official African Union language.

Her signature diplomatic approach-Reconciliation, Resilience, Reform, and Rebuilding (4Rs)-has guided her engagements and helped Tanzania attract more than USD 15 billion in foreign investment since 2021.

The revised National Foreign Policy is built around 10 key thematic areas:

Economic Diplomacy - Promoting investment, trade, and job creation. Peace and Security - Supporting regional stability and counterterrorism. Strategic Treaty Management - Enhancing treaty negotiation and implementation. Bilateral and Multilateral Engagement - Strengthening international cooperation. Kiswahili Diplomacy - Using language as a tool of cultural and political influence. Resource Mobilization - Attracting global finance for health, education, and infrastructure. Blue Economy Development - Leveraging marine and coastal resources. Diaspora Engagement - Encouraging participation of Tanzanians abroad. Human Rights and Governance - Promoting democratic values and constitutional integrity. Climate Leadership - Championing bold regional and international climate action.

One of the most transformative provisions in the new policy is the proposed Special Status for members of the Tanzanian diaspora. This will allow eligible Tanzanians abroad to own land, register businesses, and invest without renouncing their foreign citizenship.

To support this initiative, the Government has already submitted amendments to the Land Act and the Immigration Act to Parliament. Once passed, these reforms will remove longstanding legal barriers and allow the diaspora to fully participate in Tanzania's economic development.

Speaking at the launch, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, emphasized that the policy seeks to deepen economic partnerships, support non-alignment, and enhance Tanzania's leadership in South-South cooperation.

He outlined the government's intention to improve participation in regional and global institutions, modernize diplomatic practices, and elevate Tanzania's voice in global governance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Image Caption (1): H.E. Amb. Mindi Kasiga, Director of Communication at the Government Communications Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African cooperation speaking at the Tanzania Foreign Policy 2024 Launch event in Dar es Salaam recently

Image Caption (2): H.E. Amb. Samwel William Shelukindo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation addresses attendees at the launch of the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) event in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (3): H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council speaks during celebrations to mark the official launch of the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (4): Young Tanzanian singers entertain the audience during celebrations to launch the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) recently in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (5): H.E. Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete former President of the United Republic of Tanzania (centre) with H.E. Amb. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation at an event to mark the launch of Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (6): H.E. Amb. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo speaking at the launch of the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (7): H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania addressing attendees at an event to officially launch the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania recently

SOURCE: Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/tanzanias-foreign-policy-launch-highlights-opportunities-for-north-american-trade-innova-1031823