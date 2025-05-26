Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - Snapmaker, the trailblazing company behind modular desktop fabrication machines, today announced it is phasing in a powerful new software platform-Snapmaker Orca-designed to redefine the user experience across 3D printing, laser engraving, and CNC carving. This next-generation, open-source platform will replace the current Luban software and is set to roll out in phases later this year.













Designed as a modern, intuitive, and open-source slicer, Snapmaker Orca focuses on delivering professional-grade performance while remaining accessible to beginners. It builds on the user community's needs with features like optimized slicing profiles for Snapmaker machines, real-time previews, and seamless switching between fabrication modes. This upgrade represents Snapmaker's commitment to software excellence, replacing the previous Luban system with a more robust, scalable, and customizable experience.







"We've seen incredible developments in the Maker Community over the past 9 years," said Daniel Chen, Snapmaker CEO, "But there's still a long way to go. We look forward to continuing building tools for the Maker Community, empowering each individual to enjoy making, and make something wonderful."

From Original to Artisan: A Journey of Innovation

Snapmaker's legacy began with the Snapmaker Original, a compact 3-in-1 machine that introduced the concept of multifunctional desktop fabrication.

Building on this success, the company released the Snapmaker 2.0 series-comprising models A150, A250, and A350-which further advanced desktop manufacturing by introducing interchangeable toolheads, expanded workspaces, and a suite of optional accessories such as enclosures, rotary modules, and air purifiers. These enhancements enabled users to customize their machines to suit a wide variety of project needs.

In 2022, Snapmaker debuted the Artisan Series, representing a significant upgrade in performance and precision. The Snapmaker Artisan 3-in-1 features a generous 400 × 400 × 400 mm build volume, industrial-grade linear rails for improved motion stability, and rapid, tool-free swapping between functions. It supports dual-extrusion 3D printing, a high-powered 40W laser module capable of cutting 20mm pinewood in a single pass, and a robust 200W CNC module designed to handle hardwood and soft metals. A 7-inch touchscreen interface provides a unified and efficient workflow across all modes.







About Snapmaker

Snapmaker is a design and engineering-led company dedicated to producing high-quality, multifunctional 3-in-1 3D printers for the Maker Community. With a focus on innovation, precision, and user-friendly design, Snapmaker's products empower users to bring their creative ideas to life with unparalleled functionality and versatility.

For more information, please visit Snapmaker's website: www.snapmaker.com.

About Printed World Conference 2025

For more information about Printed World Conference 2025, visit https://printed-amsterdam.com/.

