Expandi Limited, Europe's most recognized B2B MarTech and AdTech vendor and one of the leading worldwide, and Kompass, a global leader in B2B SalesTech and MarTech solutions and editor of the marketplace www.kompass.com, have entered a groundbreaking alliance. This partnership aims to redefine how businesses connect, market, and grow by leveraging cutting-edge technology and unparalleled data resources.

The agreement covers multiple strategic areas that will deliver innovative solutions to the B2B market:

Key Areas of Collaboration

Innovative B2B Platform

The partnership will integrate Expandi's B2B Stars platform with www.Kompass.com, one of Europe's most accurate and populated B2B marketplace. This integration will create a comprehensive "find and be found" solution, enabling companies worldwide to connect with trustworthy partners based on reliable criteria such as verified reviews, financial ratings, and industry awards. Targeted Advertising on Kompass.com

Expandi's advanced digital advertising solutions, including AccountInsight, will be deployed on kompass.com, one of the highest-traffic B2B websites in Europe. Advertisers will benefit from precise targeting capabilities using firmographics, technographics, intent signals, location data, and more-providing unparalleled reach and relevance. Expandi is mandated by Kompass to offer the new premium placement to Expandi's direct clients in the enterprise space and to Expandi's network of global media agencies. Intent Data Synergy

Expandi's Cyance multi-language intent insights platform will be enriched with Kompass's real-time business intelligence powered by AI, and Kompass generated Intent Data. This synergy will provide businesses with deeper insights into buyer behavior, enabling them to identify opportunities early in the decision-making process. Data Integration for ABM Excellence

Expandi's award-winning ABM platform, Jabmo, will now incorporate Kompass's database of over 60 million companies, with smart AI generated business criteria, and 200 million contacts across 70+ countries. This integration further enhance Jabmo targeting capabilities for B2B marketers planning to reach both micro businesses and/or additional regions of the world not yet covered by the current platform. Advanced Analytics for Business Insights

Kompass's flagship SalesTech and MarTech solutions, including EasyBusiness, will integrate analytics from B2B Stars on over 3 million companies in the US and Europe, including the Corporate Reputation Score and AI-optimized company reports. These reports highlight strengths and weaknesses based on the world's most comprehensive database of verified B2B reviews.

A Game-Changing Alliance

The partnership between Expandi Limited and Kompass represents a significant milestone in the evolution of B2B marketing and data-driven solutions. By combining Expandi's expertise in MarTech and AdTech with Kompass's unparalleled business intelligence resources, this alliance will empower businesses to achieve new levels of efficiency, precision, and growth.

This alliance is set to redefine the future of B2B marketing by delivering unmatched value through innovation, precision targeting, and actionable insights.

Raffaele Apostoliti, Founder CEO of Expandi Limited, commented:

"This partnership is a natural fit between two leaders in their respective fields. By integrating our advanced marketing technologies with Kompass's vast global data resources and martech solutions, we are creating a unique ecosystem that will redefine how businesses connect and grow in the digital age."

Patrick Coupier, CEO at Kompass Group, added:

" Kompass has always been at the forefront of providing trusted business data for companies worldwide and smart MarTech and SalesTech SaaS solutions. This partnership marks another key step in this long tradition of innovation. By joining forces with Expandi, we're combining our global Smart Data capabilities with cutting-edge marketing and advertising technologies to offer even more powerful, insight-driven solutions. Together, we're redefining how businesses find, connect with, and convert their ideal B2B prospect, locally and globally"

About Expandi Limited

Expandi Limited is one of the leading worldwide providers of B2B MarTech and AdTech solutions, recently awarded as #1 Leader in ABM worldwide by Frost Sullivan. Recognized for its innovative platforms such as Jabmo (ABM), Cyance (intent data), Accountinsight (DSP for B2B Programmatic Ad)and B2B Stars (AI powered business directory), Expandi empowers businesses to drive smarter marketing strategies through data-driven insights. Most of the Global media agencies and several of the largest B2B companies are using Expandi platforms and insights across the globe.

About Kompass

Kompass is a global B2B SalesTech and MarTech enabler, providing smart prospecting and lead generation solutions to help companies grow faster, locally and internationally. With a trusted, GDPR-compliant database of over 60 million companies,200 million contacts in 70+ countries, and more than 4 M unique visitors on its marketplace, www.Kompass.com, Kompass empowers businesses with powerful tools like EasyBusiness, KSales and targeted advertising services. From Smart Data to global visibility, Kompass is "your route to business, worldwide".

