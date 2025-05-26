AM Green and Port of Rotterdam Authority to Establish Green Energy Supply Chain Enabling up to 1,000,000 tons per year / USD 1 Billion Trade Between India and Europe

Sign collaboration agreement for development of green fuels bunkering market, terminal infrastructure, and Port Development for Net Zero Industrial Clusters.

HYDERABAD, India and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Green and the Port of Rotterdam Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding to focus on building a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe via Rotterdam, Europe's first energy port and a key hydrogen carriers entry point. This includes the supply of bunkering fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) and analysing requirements for the development of terminal infrastructure in Rotterdam and along the supply chain to Northwestern Europe.

Furthermore, the partnership will jointly support the development of strategic port infrastructure for safe distribution of hydrogen-based fuels and products, and link India's Net Zero Industrial Clusters to Europe, enabling exports of up to 1,000,000 tons annually. The envisaged supply chain can enable trade of green fuels up to USD 1 Billon between the two economies.

AM Green is pushing its ambitious goal to develop 5,000,000 tons of Green Ammonia production capacity by 2030, equivalent to about 1,000,000 of Green Hydrogen to meet the rising global demand for green fuels, with initial production starting in Kakinada, On the other hand, the Port of Rotterdam plays a lead role as a critical logistics and hydrogen hub for the European continent with some 13% of the total energy demand in Europe entering via Rotterdam. Together, they aim to fulfil India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and Europe's ambitious decarbonization goals.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, stated, "We are delighted to collaborate with AM Green BV to further strengthen our commitment to the energy transition. This agreement marks an important step towards establishing a robust supply chain for low-carbon fuels and chemicals. With India's vast potential for green hydrogen production, combined with Rotterdam's strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the collaboration will lead to a robust and sustainable green energy supply chain between the two regions"

Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of AM Green and Greenko Group said, "This partnership is part of our ambitious global growth strategy in green fuels including 5 MTPA of green ammonia and 1 MTPA of SAF. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in establishing a global carbon-free energy ecosystem. It will enable the seamless movement of green molecules and fuels from India to Europe, reinforcing AM Green's position as a global clean energy transition platform and accelerating industrial decarbonization globally."

About the Port of Rotterdam Authority: The Port of Rotterdam plays a vital role in the economy and security of supply for the Rotterdam-Rijnmond region, the Netherlands, and Europe. Its strategic location, strong infrastructure, and excellent hinterland connections make it a key hub for global trade and industry. The Port of Rotterdam Authority focuses on sustainable development, efficient port operations, and safe maritime traffic. Its goal is to strengthen the port's role as a future-proof logistics and industrial hub, with a strong commitment to quality and the development of a climate-neutral port in harmony with its environment.

About AM Green: AM Green, promoted by the founders of Greenko Group, is one of India's leading renewable energy conglomerates and a new energy transition platform. It leverages Greenko's expertise in building, owning, and operating renewable assets, as well as its ongoing development of mega closed-loop pumped storage projects that enables round-the-clock power supply at highly competitive rates.

AM Green focuses on producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Green Ammonia, Green Hydrogen, Green Chemicals, and biofuels through its subsidiaries. With multiple projects across India, AM Green is committed to achieve 5 MTPA of green ammonia production by 2030, equivalent to 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, representing 20% of India's and 10% of Europe's green hydrogen targets. This initiative will significantly contribute to India's net-zero ambitions and support global decarbonisation.

Contact:

Suheil Imtiaz,

Public Affairs & Strategic Communication

suheil.m@amgreen.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695859/MoU_signing.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490224/5337235/AM_GREEN_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695858/Port_of_Rotterdam_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/am-green-and-port-of-rotterdam-authority-to-establish-green-energy-supply-chain-enabling-up-to-1-000-000-tons-per-year--usd-1-billion-trade-between-india-and-europe-302465089.html