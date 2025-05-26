Scientists in the United States have designed a microwire solar cell that could reportedly enable the coupling of singlet fission with silicon. Key to their achievement was an interface that transfers the electrons and holes sequentially into silicon instead of both at once. Working with an effect known as singlet exciton fission (SF), scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have demonstrated a novel silicon solar cell concept that could potentially surpass the quantum efficiency limit for conventional PV devices. Singlet exciton fission is an effect seen in certain materials ...

