Montag, 26.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A411DW | ISIN: CA81752F1062 | Ticker-Symbol: PSH0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2025 06:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Sernova Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Chair of Sernova Biotherapeutics Resigns

LONDON, Ontario and BOSTON, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Biotherapeutics, (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSH), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing its Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the resignation of its Chair.

Mr. Ross Haghighat tendered his resignation on May 24th and it was accepted by the Sernova Board. The Board of Directors of Sernova thanks Ross for his service as a trusted leader and sincerely wishes him luck in the future.

ABOUT SERNOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem-cell derived islet like clusters in collaboration with Evotec to create Bio-hybrid Organs to treat T1D. A Bio-hybrid Organ is comprised of non-biomaterials, such as the Cell Pouch, integrated with living tissues to restore or enhance the function of a compromised organ. This innovative approach aims to deliver a potentially revolutionary treatment for patients with chronic diseases, initially focusing on T1D and thyroid disorders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Burke VP, Investor Relations (917) 751-5713 Email: David.Burke@sernova.com Website: https://sernova.com/

The TSX has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
