WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
Stuttgart
26.05.25 | 08:09
0,273 Euro
+0,74 % +0,002
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KN ENERGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KN ENERGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2800,32011:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
AB KN Energies unaudited financial information for the 3 months of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

AB KN Energies (hereinafter - KN, the Company) announces the unaudited consolidated (hereinafter - the Group) and separate financial results for the 3 months ended 31 March 2025.

Key financial indicators for the 1- 3 months of 2025:

EUR millionsGroupCompany
1-3 months of 20251-3 months of 20241-3 months of 20251-3 months of 2024
Revenue25.324.424.323.6
EBITDA13.614.1 13.113.7
Net profit (loss)4.42.64.02.2
Adjusted net profit (loss)4.46.04.05.7

Management comment:

Revenue from liquid energy terminals for 1-3 months of 2025 amounts to EUR 7.9 million, which is an increase of 8 % compared to the same period in 2024 (EUR 7.3 million). This growth was driven by increased income from tank rentals and liquid energy product storage services, as well as a roughly 11 % rise in handling volumes.

Revenues from the regulated LNG business segment amounted to EUR 15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, remaining at a similar level compared to the same period in 2024 (EUR 14.9 million). The terminal's regasification and reloading volumes reached 8.7 TWh, which is 1.7 TWh higher than in the same period in 2024 (7.0 TWh).

Revenue from commercial LNG activities in 1-3 months of 2025 amounts to EUR 2.5 million, which is higher than in the same period of 2024 (EUR 2.1 million). This growth in revenue was driven by LNG projects abroad, activities in Brazil, and the development of the Klaipeda LNG value chain.


Enclosed:

  1. Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements of AB KN Energies for 3 months period ended 31 March 2025.

Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772.


