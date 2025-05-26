DJ Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc (EQSU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2025 / 10:52 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0653 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10229452 CODE: EQSU LN ISIN: LU2991918421 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2991918421 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EQSU LN LEI Code: 213800TUH1VSFHZ1BX49 Sequence No.: 390596 EQS News ID: 2145420 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

