Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A2H5H7 | ISIN: SE0010323998 | Ticker-Symbol: B9C
Balco Group AB: Record Month for Balco AS - NOK 140 Million in Order Intake in May

Finanznachrichten News

Balco AS, the Norwegian subsidiary of Balco Group, is heading towards one of its strongest quarters ever in terms of order intake. In May alone, the company secured projects worth approximately NOK 140 million - the highest figure ever recorded in a single month.

Norway is one of Balco Group's largest markets and a country where the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable balcony solutions continues to grow. Today, Balco is the leading supplier of glazed balcony systems to housing cooperatives in Norway, and the success during Q2 2025 further strengthens the company's leading position.

"2024 was a strong year for Balco AS, with our highest sales since 2012. But we are already confident that 2025 will be even better. Interest in our solutions is high and our order book is strong," says Per-Erik Sandberg, Managing Director of Balco AS.

Per-Erik continues:

"Our products don't just create new spaces for living - they also help reduce energy costs, increase property value, and lower maintenance needs for our customers, which is perfectly aligned with the times. "

The Norwegian market is characterized by quality-conscious housing cooperatives and property owners who are willing to invest long-term in their buildings. With Balco's patented systems, residences gain not only larger and more usable balconies, but can also be equipped with energy-efficient solutions such as glazing with integrated heat pumps and solar panels.

This comprehensive offering meets a growing need in Norway, where many cooperatives are seeking alternatives to direct electric heating. The combination of comfort, quality, and energy savings makes Balco's systems a future-proof investment.

For more information, please contact:

Per-Erik Sandberg, Managing Director Balco AS
Tel: +46 70 845 10 48
pererik.sandberg@balco.se

Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO
Tel: +46 70 606 30 32
camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Jesper Magnusson, Head of HR and Communications
Tel: +46 733 456 141
jesper.magnusson@balco.se

About Balco Group
Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 550 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

