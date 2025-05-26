involve.me Unveils AI-Generated Text Feature for Funnel Personalization at Scale

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / involve.me, a leading no-code platform for creating conversion-focused funnels, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: the AI-generated Text feature. This new addition empowers marketing & sales teams from SMBs to deliver real-time, personalized content within their funnels, increasing user engagement and conversion rates.

The AI-Generated Text feature allows users to generate personalized text, in real-time, based on individual responses within a funnel. To do so, involve.me users simply input prompts into the feature, and the AI rapidly produces relevant content, such as messages, recommendations, and summaries, tailored specifically to the user's inputs.

"Our AI-generated Text feature removes some of the traditional bottlenecks associated with static websites" stated Vlad Gozman, CEO at involve.me. "We understand how critical personalization is for lead conversion, and with this AI innovation, we empower businesses to offer content that resonates deeply with their target audiences, providing instant personalized value and driving more conversions."

Key Features and Benefits:

Real-Time Personalization: Generate unique content instantly as users interact with your funnel.

Answer Piping: Incorporate user responses directly into the prompts for context-aware outputs.

Enhanced Lead Magnets: Generate personalized B2C and B2B lead magnets that provide individual value in real-time

No coding required: Easily add the AI-Generated Text element to any part of your funnel using the drag-and-drop editor.

With this new feature, involve.me continues its commitment to innovation and user-centric design, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for AI funnel creation and lead generation. "We're set on staying at the forefront by leveraging the latest advances in AI to democratize funnel creation and help businesses grow." said Vlad Gozman.

About involve.me

involve.me is a dynamic lead funnel creation platform that empowers businesses to turn website visitors into qualified leads through interactive, conversion-optimized funnels.

The platform features an intuitive no-code builder, allowing users to create multi-step funnels using elements like forms, quizzes, calculators, and surveys. With advanced features such as conditional logic, answer piping, and custom outcomes, involve.me customizes each user journey to deliver a more personalized and engaging experience that drives higher conversions, all while automatically qualifying leads in the background.

Projects, from product finders to appointment forms, can be launched quickly, whether starting from scratch, customizing one of 300+ templates, or leveraging the AI funnel generator for instant, branded funnels.

Suitable for businesses across industries and sizes, involve.me supports full brand personalization, mobile responsiveness, and integration with 65+ platforms including Salesforce, HubSpot, Mailchimp, and Zapier. Real-time analytics and AI-generated reports help users fine-tune performance and maximize results.

For more information about the AI-Generated Text feature, visit https://www.involve.me/features/ai-generated-text

Media Contact:

Jonathan Davies

Content Marketer

involve.me

jonathan@involve.me

+43 676 54 53 047

SOURCE: involve.me

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/involve.me-unveils-ai-generated-text-feature-for-funnel-personali-1030461