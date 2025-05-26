Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - China Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: CAU.H) (the "Company"), announces the mailing of its management information circular (the "Circular") for the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders being held on July 4, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) (the "Meeting"). The Meeting will be held at 130 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2116, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3P5. Shareholders of record as of May 29, 2025 are entitled to vote at the Meeting.

The Company also announces that the Company's board of directors approved an amended and restated stock option plan (the "Amended Plan") which amends and restates the Company's existing stock option plan which has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Pursuant to the requirements of the TSXV, all of the 600,000 outstanding options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company shall be subject to the Amended Plan and vesting of such Options is conditional on: (a) shareholders approving the Amended Plan at the Meeting; and (b) disinterested shareholders approving the grant of the Options.

About China Goldcorp Ltd.

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on April 28, 2005 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. It is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses to complete a qualifying transaction. It has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

For more information, please contact Gordon Campbell, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results; performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to identify, evaluate and complete a Qualifying Transaction and other risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are dependent on other factors, and the Company's course of action would depend on its assessment of the future considering all information then available. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

