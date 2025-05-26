Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("Sparq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of commercial production of its microinverters in India. Working with its contract manufacturer IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited ("IL JIN"), a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd ("Amber"), the Company has successfully commissioned assembly and test lines at IL JIN's manufacturing plant in Noida, India. The units produced to date have met the relevant quality control requirements.

Praveen Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "IL JIN is a large manufacturer that has deployed a dedicated team to support the production of our microinverters. We are impressed with, and grateful for, the speed and professionalism with which IL JIN has assembled our first production line in India."

"We thank the Sparq team for partnering with us in making this robust and compact product, which we expect will reset the industry standards for solar energy systems. We anticipate that this product will be a significant contributor to the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative. We look forward to a fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship going forward and eagerly await new product developments from Sparq that support a greener future for our planet," commented IL JIN Electronics Director, Sanjay Arora.

Salil Gupta, the Company's Country Manager in India, commented, "I look forward to our company establishing a strong and enduring presence in India with the company's Indian subsidiary, Sparq Systems India Private Limited, overseeing and executing quality production for the domestic and export markets."

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. Sparq has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings. Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

ABOUT AMBER ENTERPRISES

Amber is a highly backward integrated and diversified B2B solution provider across three businesses: Consumer Durables, Electronics, and Railway Subsystems & Defense. Amber has 30 manufacturing facilities across India with more than 18,000 workers. Amber's shares are listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

ABOUT IL JIN

Since 2001, IL JIN has established itself as a market leader in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and assembly. With over two decades of excellence, IL JIN is a trusted partner in electronic manufacturing. IL JIN's diversified product portfolio includes PCB assembly for consumer durables, telecommunications, smart electronics, automotive systems, home multimedia, and energy solutions.

Cautionary Note

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the manufacturing and contribution of microinverters in India, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

