New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - DesignRush, a leading platform connecting businesses with creative agencies, has named the winners of its May 2025 Best Design Awards. This month's picks celebrate boundary-pushing projects across six key categories: App, Print, Website, Logo, Packaging, and Video.

The prestigious awards highlight emerging trends and standout studios whose work sets new standards for visual storytelling, user experience, and brand expression.

Handpicked by a global panel of design experts, the winning entries show how great design can spark connection, build trust, and deliver measurable results.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in May 2025 are:

Best App Design: Digiteum for building Chronisai's intelligent voice-enabled health app that personalizes chronic care through flexible and user-friendly UX

Best Print Design: Joe Powderham Design for turning Chonk Cookies' identity into a bold visual language that shines with modular prints and abstract patterns

Best Web Design: Phenomenon Studio for crafting Shaga Odyssey's immersive site experience that transforms product storytelling into a cinematic, scroll-driven journey

Best Logo Design: RASTRO STUDIO for designing a minimalist logo for ZÉLIZE that signals global luxury through precise typography and monochromatic elegance

Best Packaging Design: Magiska Design Sverige AB for its impeccable work on Skippack Tunfisk that features color codes and clear design labels for brand recognition

Best Video Design: Yum Yum Videos for producing an explainer for Accelerant that simplifies insurance through meaningful visuals, bold colors, and fluid motion

