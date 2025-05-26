Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), Türkiye's leading technology and communications company, has secured USD 150 million in Murabaha financing from Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, a prominent bank in the Gulf region. At the signing ceremony, Turkcell Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ali Taha Koç stated: "Our goal and priority is to bring the most innovative technologies to our country and to provide the highest quality service to our customers.This transaction, which is based on interest-free Murabaha principles, will accelerate our infrastructure investments and serve as a significant resource to support our long-term growth objectives. It also demonstrates the strong investor appetite for Turkcell in the Gulf region."

Turkcell has signed a landmark strategic financing agreement to bolster its infrastructure investments and support its long-term strategic growth objectives. This milestone deal broadens Turkcell's investor base and enhances its debt portfolio through a diversified range of financing instruments. By leveraging both conventional and Islamic financing, as well as international and local bond issuances, development bank loans, export credit agency facilities, and sustainability-linked financing, Turkcell strengthens its financial foundation. This diversified approach is essential for Turkcell's proactive balance sheet management, ensuring optimal resource utilization, enhancing financial resilience, and supporting long-term growth strategies.

As part of the agreement reached with Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, one of the Gulf region's leading financial institutions, Turkcell secured USD 150 million in Murabaha financing, in line with its commitment to diversifying funding sources. Turkcell CEO Dr. Ali Taha Koç, Turkcell CFO Kamil Kalyon, Dubai Islamic Bank's Group CEO Dr. Adnan Chilwan, and the Bank's Chief of Investment Banking Ali Ahmad attended the signing ceremony in Istanbul.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, Turkcell Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ali Taha Koç said: "Turkcell is in an investment phase, focusing on strategic areas such as data centers, cloud technologies, and renewable energy while continuing to strengthen its core telecommunication services, including mobile and fixed broadband. This strategic five-year bullet structure financing opens doors to new Gulf-based investors and reinforces our commitment to sustainable and diversified growth. The Murabaha structure, based on interest-free financing principles, not only highlights Turkcell's global credibility but also serves as a gateway to future strategic partnerships across the Gulf region. As Turkcell accelerates its investments in next-generation technologies, this agreement is a key pillar of its ongoing mission to deliver value for stakeholders and shape Turkcell's digital future."

Dubai Islamic Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adnan Chilwan commented at the signing ceremony: "We are delighted to have closed another deal from a GCC bank today via a USD 150 million Murabaha financing facility. Türkiye is a key pillar of DIB's cross border strategy, as a part of which DIB is delighted to have supported Türkiye's leading technology and communications company in its growth plans. I am confident we will continue to build a strong partnership with more landmark transactions for Turkcell."

ABOUT TURKCELL:

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data, and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise, and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

