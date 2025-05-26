Happiest Health Launches Happiest Physio Clinic in Koramangala, Bengaluru

BANGALORE, India, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Health, an integrated wellness enterprise founded by Ashok Soota, proudly announces the launch of its first clinic-Happiest Physio, in Koramangala, one of Bangalore's most vibrant and health-conscious neighborhoods. This marks the beginning of Happiest Health's ambitious plan to change the face of wellness and healthcare through holistic care and proactive wellness.

Happiest Physio Clinic will specialize in physiotherapy services for rehabilitation, mobility support, helping senior citizens and working professionals experiencing physical strain due to sedentary lifestyles or repetitive stress. The well-equipped clinic integrates evidence-based physiotherapy protocols with personalized recovery plans delivered by experienced doctors and therapists to promote long-term mobility, flexibility and strength.

This initiative is part of Happiest Health's long-term vision to create health-first ecosystems that are rooted in prevention, education, and community engagement.

Arvind Krishnan, President & CEO - Wellness, Happiest Health said, "With Happiest Physio, we are addressing a growing yet underserved need. From everyday desk warriors to passionate athletes and our aging population, everyone deserves a movement-first, proactive care model. Our clinic is designed to help people move better, recover faster, and live longer."

Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman, Happiest Health said, "When we envisioned Happiest Health, we had a singular focus to proactively prevent illness and enhance wellness. We are not only offering care-we are changing the very culture of how healthcare is delivered. Through our clinics, we aim to build healthier communities by bringing medical expertise and personal care closer to where people live and work. It's about improving quality of life through accessibility and trust."

About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is an integrated wellness enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. We are committed to improving health through better knowledge, state-of-the-art diagnostics, wellness centres and clinics in a unique away-from-the-hospital model.

The business divisions of Happiest Health comprise Knowledge, Diagnostics, Healthcare Services and Wellness. The Knowledge division is already a global leader by virtue of its much-acclaimed Happiest Health magazine, the free daily HealthZine, podcasts, videos and impactful health summits.

Diagnostics provides routine blood tests and specialized tests in Bangalore. In addition, the Diagnostics division also offers a gut microbiome test which is accessible throughout the country. We analyze the gut microbiome with a minimum of 5 GB high quality data and analysis is based on indigenously generated data from Indian population. This makes it far superior to what is offered by competition.

The Healthcare services (HCS) business division brings forth unique away-from-hospital clinics specializing in multiple disciplines. We will soon be offering cardiology, dental, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedic services and more.

The Wellness business division too will have a range of clinics including Ayurveda, weight management & obesity, mental health and physiotherapy. It also offers comprehensive wellness solutions for individual and corporate wellbeing through its HappiZest unit.

All Happiest Health services are designed to proactively prevent illness and enhance wellness.

For more information, please contact: info@happiesthealth.com

