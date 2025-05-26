Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - RETEVIS, [ˌrɪtˈvɪs], derives from REdefine TElecommunications VIsion Signpost, a global leader in reliable two-way radio communication solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation: the portable repeater system designed to redefine longer range with reliability in off-grid environments. Combining industrial-grade durability with plug-and-play simplicity, this repeater aims to eliminate dead zones for family-guardian/outdoor, key-worker/business, and radio amateurs. Since RETEVIS RT97 became a popular portable repeater with its low-power version in 2018, RETEVIS has released the newly updated waterproof RETEVIS portable repeater - Retevis RT97L 25-Watt LCD High Power repeater.

RETEVIS Portable Repeater series covers Low Power Version "UHF/VHF Analog, GMRS ,UHF/VHF Digital" , Raspberry Pi Version and High Power Version.

Game-Changing Features of the RETEVIS RT97L Portable Repeater

Unprecedented Portability

Weighs 3.66lbs-7.86lbs: - 60% lighter than other repeaters

Customized: Customize the repeater according to your TX and RX frequency

Upgraded Duplexer, Extended Range (Low/High Power Option)

Built-in Sound Card: Exchange data with Raspberry Pi(not included) via DB9 connector

Easy installation: built-in duplexer, Plug & Play Setup

Multiple power supply methods: powered by DC12V~24V power (car power and solar battery), and AC220V power

Industrial-Grade Performance: it can be directly installed near the antenna to minimize the loss of the feeder

IP54/IP66 waterproof/dustproof

Extends radio range up to 20 miles (32 km) in open terrain

Field-Tested Applications Demonstrate Real-World Performance of Retevis RT97 Series Repeaters

NotaRubicon Productions conducted a real-world test of the Retevis RT97 repeater in a remote desert location. The video demonstration showcased the device's ability to significantly extend communication range, even in terrain obstructed by hills and valleys. The test emphasized the repeater's effectiveness in maintaining reliable signal coverage across a large valley, proving its capability beyond line-of-sight conditions.

In another demonstration, J-Dubb's Adventure highlighted the Retevis RT97L model's compatibility with a solar-powered setup. The content noted the benefits of the unit's higher wattage, underscoring its practicality for off-grid and adventure use.

Price and Availability:

All models of RETEVIS Portable Repeater are available to order on Amazon and retevis.com. NEW High Power GMRS RETEVIS RT97L Portable Repeater is now available at $534.99 on Amazon direct store and RETEVIS official website.

About RETEVIS | We are together

Today, RETEVIS is the global reliable provider of two-way radios. Featured with industrial quality, RETEVIS includes consumer walkie talkies, professional two way radios, amateur radios and custom segment solutions for the outdoors, business/organizations and radio amateurs.

At RETEVIS, "We are together" is the core values: with RETEVIS employees, customers and partners, the company creates and shares value together. Find more about our commitment to innovating for every reliable communication at www.retevis.com.

