Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSQD | ISIN: CA38080W1023 | Ticker-Symbol: G6A
Frankfurt
26.05.25 | 08:20
0,026 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0260,03314:58
PR Newswire
26.05.2025 13:00 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation: Golden Arrow Appoints New President & CEO

Finanznachrichten News

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):GRG
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE):G6A
OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB):GARWF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V: GRG, FSE: G6A, OTCQB: GARWF), (" Golden Arrow " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikolaos Cacos as President & CEO of the Company. Joseph Grosso, who is stepping down from those roles, will continue to serve as a director and Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Cacos commented, "I am grateful to Joe for entrusting this role to me. His pioneering vision and entrepreneurial acumen has spearheaded Golden Arrow's many successes, including the discovery and monetizing of our Gualcamayo royalty; the discovery, development and sale of the Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc deposit; the growth of a portfolio of highly prospective properties in Argentina; and, most recently, a new deposit discovery at the Company's San Pietro IOCG project in Chile. He has built a cohesive team in three countries, and we all look forward to his continued guidance in his role as Chairman as we work to carry-on Golden Arrow's success."

Previously, as Vice President, Corporate Development and a Director for Golden Arrow, Mr. Cacos has played an integral role in the management and development of the Company. Mr. Cacos has held senior level executive roles in all of the Grosso Group companies since the group's inception in 1993. His work has been essential in seeing those companies through major milestones, including recent transactions with international conglomerates Stellantis N.V. and Corporación América Group.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

_______________________________
Mr. Joseph Grosso,
Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.