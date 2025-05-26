Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark will complete quay at the Port of Aarhus

Finanznachrichten News

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has won a tender for the completion of 430 meters of quay area at the Omni terminal in the Port of Aarhus as part of the plans to establish a new container terminal.

The Danish Transport, Building and Housing Authority granted permission to establish the quay earlier this year, and the Port of Aarhus has awarded MT Højgaard Denmark the general contract with a contract value of DKK 191 million. The work will begin in the second half of 2025 and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2026.

"We are pleased to have won the contract for the Port of Aarhus, which will ensure yet another attractive terminal area. Our skilled water workers will be responsible for carrying out the work, and their competencies are well suited to the task. We look forward to getting started and continuing our good collaboration with the Port of Aarhus, which we know well from previous projects," says CEO of MT Højgaard Denmark, Carsten Lund.

MT Højgaard Denmark has strong competencies within marine engineering, where the business unit is responsible for, among other things, the expansion and future-proofing of Port of Roenne as well as the renovation of the protected granite harbour on Christiansø, which is Denmark's easternmost point. In addition, MT Højgaard Danmark has previously built a new ferry terminal in the Port of Aarhus in a general contract that included the establishment of quays, foundations for ramps, protection of the seabed in the ferry berths, piers, stonework, and dredging and filling on Østhavnsvej.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million.

Further information:
CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
