The Turkish authorities claim to have found evidence of dumping practices by Chinese PV junction boxes and frames manufacturers, which allegedly caused substantial damage to domestic manufacturers. Turkey's Ministry of Trade launched an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese-made junction boxes and aluminum frames used in solar modules. Local companies Ekinler Endüstri A. S and Hatko Teknik Donanimlar Mümessillik ve Ticaret A. S requested the probe into junction boxes, while Arslan Aluminum Inc. , Lazer Solar Energy Aluminum Systems Inc. and Pantech Aluminum Inc. filed the request concerning ...

