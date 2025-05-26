Volante Labs Limited (volantechain.com), under the leadership of CEO Joey Bertschler, has officially launched the Volante Card, the world's first Web3-enabled prepaid card designed specifically for salary disbursement-no traditional bank account required.

Editor's Note: Due to the existence of multiple companies with similar names (e.g., Volante Tech, Volante Labs, etc.), this release refers specifically to Volante Labs Limited, incorporated in the BVI with the link right next to the name at the start of the PR.

Designed to serve billions of unbanked individuals globally-and to offer a cost-effective alternative in regions affected by inflation or unstable local currencies such as the Vietnamese Dong or Japanese Yen-the Volante Card provides a secure, seamless, and compliant solution for both employers and workers. In both developed and emerging markets, the card enables real-time, borderless salary payments, backed by enterprise-grade security and Earned Wage Access (EWA) integration.

"We designed the Volante Card to redefine global payroll-faster, safer, and more inclusive," said Joey Bertschler, CEO. "By combining blockchain, AI, and Tier 1 infrastructure, we've built a system that delivers financial flexibility and access to the people who need it most."

Key Features:

Bank-Free Payments: Direct employer-to-employee transfers-no intermediaries

Direct employer-to-employee transfers-no intermediaries Multi-Currency Support: USD, EUR, CNY, JPY, and USDT stablecoins

USD, EUR, CNY, JPY, and USDT stablecoins Enterprise Security: MV3D Secure, tokenization, and AI-driven fraud detection

MV3D Secure, tokenization, and AI-driven fraud detection High Deposit Limits: Up to $1 million with unrestricted usage

Up to $1 million with unrestricted usage Regulatory Assurance: Issued via Tier 1 VISA-certified institution

AI-Driven Earned Wage Access

Volante's card supports on-demand wage withdrawals. Employee eligibility is verified using proprietary AI systems. Built by OpenAI and Opera Veterans Joey Bertschler, Alan Simon, Valerias Bangert and their Japanese developer team, the card reduces the need for payday loans while increasing satisfaction and retention and overall employee productivity and with it employer revenue. To note: Last quarter, Volante released the most extensive EWA research report with thousands of sources and centered on profitability for both employers and employees on Business Wire.

Token Growth and Listings

The VOL token is currently listed on BTSE (March 27) and BingX (April 28), where it reached a valuation 50x above its initial offering. Volante is actively expanding exchange coverage and forming institutional partnerships.

Joey Bertschler can be seen speaking on this topic at the German Blockchain week on June 13th and has been speaking at Teamz in Tokyo, Pulsechain in Vegas, and many other events.

