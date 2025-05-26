Referring to the press release from Africa Energy Corp.'s published on 22 May 2025, the company will carry out a reverse split in relations 1:5. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 2, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: AEC Terms: Reverse split: 1:5 Current ISIN: CA00830W1059 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 27, 2025 New ISIN code: CA00830W5019 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 2, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280