Referring to the press release from Africa Energy Corp.'s published on 22 May 2025, the company will carry out a reverse split in relations 1:5. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 2, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|AEC
|Terms:
|Reverse split: 1:5
|Current ISIN:
|CA00830W1059
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|May 27, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|CA00830W5019
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|Jun 2, 2025
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
© 2025 GlobeNewswire