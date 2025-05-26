Cannes Hosts the 2025 WIBA Awards Celebrating Top Global Influencers

Panda Boi, Jodok Vuille, Misha Miller, Jessica de Oliveira, among WIBA Awards 2025 title holders
CANNES, France, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual WIBA Awards-celebrating social media personalities dedicated to making a global impact-were held on May 23, 2025, at the iconic Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious event brought together hundreds of leading content creators behind the year's most viral moments. Guests enjoyed an elegant evening featuring a cocktail reception, a Gala Dinner, and a dazzling Awards ceremony, highlighted by a special performance from Panjabi MC.
The event awarded international celebrities and extraordinary personalities such Jodok Vuille, as Mara Lafontan, Patricia Bright, Jessica de Oliveira, Jasmin Gassmann, Argy, Misha Miller and others. The 2025 Grand Prix WIBA title was awarded to Panda Boi, an Italy-based YouTuber with over 71 million followers on social media.
WIBA Awards were overseen by the World Influencers Association (WIBA) based in Monaco. It was the first and the only international award honoring the work of social media personalities across multiple categories.
WIBA Awards title holders are the top world influencers, such as Lena Situations, Coco Rocha, Maye Musk, Richard Orlinski, Khaby Lame, Nusret Gökçe, Nikkie Tutorials, Gianluca Vacchi, Foodgod, Kat Graham, Kelly Rutherford, Ellen Von Unwerth and others.
WIBA Awards event highlighted the most followed social causes, empowered diverse influencers' voices, encouraged collaboration, and fostered a sense of a global community of peers. The typical instant reach of a WIBA Awards ballroom was over 200 million impressions.
As an official sponsor and partner of the event, KIKO Milano curated a glamorous backstage experience for top influencers and WIBA 2025 titleholders, also delighting guests with exclusive gifts.
WIBA 2025 Titleholders
Panda Boi: Grand Prix
Jasmin Gassmann: Influential Actress in social media
Mara Lafontan : Motivational Lifestyle Influencer
Jodok Vuille: Music Art Influencer
Zarina Yeva : Fashion Socialite
Aurelie: Travel Influencer
Tony Czech: Sports Entertainment
Taha Shah Badussha : Influential Actor in social media
Virginia Varinelli : Fashion Business Influencer
Argy : Contemporary Art Influencer
Georgi Sandev: Influential Celebrity Makeup Artist
Jennifer Yepez : Influential Celebrity Hair Stylist
Edouard Siney: Best Talents' Agent
Misha Miller : Trendsetter Influencer
Jessica De Oliveira: Fashion Entertainment Influencer
Patricia Bright: Video Most Successful Britain's Social Media Personality
Ozodbek Khurramov : Leading Middle Asia Influencer
NUTSA: Singer Influencer
Whitney Uland : Influential Talent's Coach
Maren Tschinkel: Influential Health & Wellness Model
Leane Marts : Beauty Influencer
Karolina Agata Sankiewicz : Glamourous Sport Influencer
Shintaro Kambara & Kenta Kambara : Young Visionary Designers Award
LIONFIELD : Entertainment Influencers
Bilonda Alice Mukendi: Multi Platform Influencer
Abi Marquez : Food Influencer
Charlie Griffon: Best Pet Influencer
Sean Sudarshan Rajan founder @thebillionairesclub: Influential Luxury Society
GETTY IMAGES PHOTOS:
https://dam.gettyimages.com/selects/wiba-awards-gala-ceremony-2025
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696028/WIBA_Awards.jpg
Contact: contact@wiba.global
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cannes-hosts-the-2025-wiba-awards-celebrating-top-global-influencers-302465186.html