Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite: FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD, THE COUNTDOWN TOWARDS A MEMORABLE 29TH EDITION BEGINS

FLORENCE, Italy, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fair Play Menarini International Award is gearing up for its 29th edition. This annual event, dedicated to champions of ethics, loyalty, and respect, is once again set to captivate audiences with a stellar line up of international sports legends.

The partnership with Sky TG24 has been renewed for the year 2025 and the broadcaster will be covering all the highlights leading up to the Award ceremony, starting with the gala dinner on Wednesday 2 July. The unique setting of Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence shall indeed be welcoming those sports legends who the day after, on Thursday 3 July, will be given a very warm reception by the public at the award ceremony at the Roman Theatre in Fiesole.

Once again, this year's event shall be acknowledging some of the world's top-tier athletes who are also ready to become Ambassadors of the Fair Play Menarini International Award and commit to endorsing the values of fairness and sportsmanship, both in sport and in life.

The names of this edition's awardees shall be announced on Wednesday 11 June, during a press conference set to take place at the Hall of Honour at the Italian Olympic Games Committee headquarters, CONI, in Rome. On this occasion, the touching stories of fair play shown by three young athletes will be showcased and the Fair Play Menarini 'Young Athletes' award conferred.

On Thursday 26 June, the spotlight will shine on the Special Fiamme Gialle 'Study and Sport' Award which acknowledges those young athletes who excel not only in competitive sports but also at school. This prize, founded in collaboration with the Sports Group of the Guardia di Finanza and the Tuscan branch of CONI, will be awarded during a press conference at Palazzo Guadagni Strozzi Sacrati, the headquarters of the Tuscany Region, in Florence.

"We're putting the finishing touches to what promises to be a thrilling 29th edition, full of extraordinary guests," declared Valeria Speroni Cardi and Filippo Paganelli, members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. "As we move forward, our passion for this journey grows even stronger. We approach each edition with the same enthusiasm as the first, eager to reunite with the audiences of the Fair Play Menarini International Award and share some of the magic of sport."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696012/Fair_Play_Menarini_24.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696013/Fair_Play_Menarini_24.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696014/Fair_Play_Menarini_24.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696025/Fair_Play_Menarini_International_Award_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fair-play-menarini-international-award-the-countdown-towards-a-memorable-29th-edition-begins-302465189.html