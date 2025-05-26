Japan's Sekisui Solar Film and the Netherlands' TNO have signed a letter of intent to explore collaborations related to flexible perovskite solar PV. Talks will be initiated on a potential perovskite module factory in Brabant and the exchange of relevant information. Japan's Sekisui Solar Film, part of Sekisui Chemical, the Brabant Development Agency (BOM), which serves the Dutch province of Noord-Brabant, and the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) have signed a letter of intent in Osaka, Japan to explore collaboration related to flexible perovskite solar PV module ...

