Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - Record Resources (TSXV: REC) reports that it has added oil and gas professional, Alain Mizelle, to its technical team to assist with developing its hydrogen properties at Lake Temiskaming, Ontario.

Mizelle is both a petroleum geologist and mining engineer with 28 years of international oil and gas and mining experience. Mizelle will act as a consultant to the company.

"Alain and I have been working together for more than ten years on oil and gas projects and mining opportunities in Africa and Canada," says Michael Judson, CEO. "He brings enormous geological and engineering expertise to a new area of natural resource exploration and development."

"He and Edward Procyshyn (VP Exploration) have already begun setting out a comprehensive exploration program that will compliment perfectly the methodology developed by our partner Quebec Innovative Materials' program at Lake Temiskaming," said Judson. "This science is new and Alain's diverse earth sciences and oil and gas exploration and production background will benefit this project substantially."

"His engagement formalizes a long-standing relationship," said Judson. "He has been a close advisor to the company for a long time."

In a private company they co-owned, Mizelle and Judson began working on an off-shore oil and gas farm-in opportunity on Gabon in 2016. A farm-in agreement was ultimately reached and then vended-in to Dublin-based private oil and gas explorer T5 Oil & Gas with Mizelle and Judson both becoming shareholders and directors. T5 was founded by former executives of multinational energy company, Tullow Oil PLC, London, UK.

Record considers its Lake Temiskaming hydrogen properties as energy prospects, specifically, gas prospects. Mizelle will assist with developing a comprehensive mineral system approach targeting hydrogen gas and generating prospect, targets and play fairways in the area using a gas exploration prospect generation model similar to those employed in oil and gas exploration programs.

The Quebec government has codified hydrogen into legislation, adding it to the list defined as "Gas" under the modified Chapter 111: Gas, Section 1 definitions, which includes natural gas, biomethane, propane and butane.

Mizelle writes that:

"Typically gas exploration is conducted using a petroleum system evaluation approach including the identification of potential source rocks, reservoir rocks able to accumulate the gas resources and seal rocks such as shales or salt rocks capable of trapping the accumulated gas. Additional criteria are necessary including the timing of generation of such gas, the timing of migration, migration pathways, and the presence of prior structures such as fault blocks, horsts or other stratigraphic trapping mechanisms."

"Fairy circles present in an area of hydrogen exploration or positive hydrogen assays of lake sediments such as those seen at the Temiskaming project give indications of hydrogen migration just as gas or oil seeps do in petroleum exploration. However, subsequent work is necessary to define the total hydrogen system and play-fairways that will help generate drillable prospects that could be turned into discoveries and commercial hydrogen gas ventures."

Mr. Mizelle holds a Ms. (Geology) and Msc. (Engineering) Mining from Wits University, Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a former petroleum geologist with Energy Africa Ltd (acquired by Tullow Oil & Gas). Mizelle was involved with the exploration and development of the offshore and onshore oilfields: Nkossa, Moho-Bilondo, N'Soko, Haute Mer in Congo-Brazzaville and over 20 oil blocks onshore and offshore Gabon.

Mizelle helped guide Energy Africa's farm-in of Blocks F&G in Equatorial Guinea which included the discovery of over two billion barrels of oil at the Ceiba-Okoume complex (in Guinea). He also advised on Energy Africa's entry into the Kouilou Block the result of which saw the company participate in the development of the M'Boundi field in onshore Congo-Brazzaville.

Mr. Mizelle was the founder of GGPC (Gulf of Guinea Petroleum Corp) and co-founder and director of FirstAfrica Oil Plc which, following US$100 million financing, developed the EOV and Epaemeno assets in Gabon.

As founder and owner of privately-held Prevail Energy Ltd, Mizelle negotiated and acquired a 20% interest in the giant, MKB (Mengo-Kundji-Bindi) asset in onshore Congo. Alain has negotiated and signed PSC's and JOAs in West Africa and is well versed with all aspects of E&P projects negotiation, management and operations. He is currently a director of T5 Oil and Gas Limited.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", an or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would" , "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: approval of the Private Placement and obtaining a full revocation order. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the market acceptance of the Private Placement; the ability of the Company to obtain a full revocation order and the receipt of all required approvals in connection with the foregoing. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market price for securities; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Units and the securities comprising the Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in the Unites States, or any other jurisdiction, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253376

SOURCE: Record Resources Inc.