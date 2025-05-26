The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) has launched Diveo GmbH to plan and construct different kinds of agrivoltaic facilities without focusing on specific technologies. From pv magazine Germany Researchers at Fraunhofer ISE have joined forces with an external team to establish Diveo GmbH. The startup will support agricultural businesses in the planning, construction, and monitoring of agrivoltaic facilities connected to battery energy storage. The current projects operate as generation systems with either grid or green energy storage. Pure green energy storage ...

