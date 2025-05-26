ValueLabs LLP: ValueLabs Wins Nine Globee Awards, Validates Position as Agentic AI Services Leader

HYDERABAD, India, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs has been recognized at the 2025 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, winning eight Gold and one Bronze awards across key categories. This recognition reinforces the company's position as an Agentic AI Services company and their standing as a true Category of One.

When Generative AI burst onto the scene 28 months ago, ValueLabs saw it as both an existential threat and a once-in-a-generation opportunity for reinvention. Their response was immediate and decisive.

They declared their traditional business model obsolete and built AiDE®, their Enterprise Operating System, which now powers every function of the organization. With full internal adoption, they are able to deliver solutions at unprecedented speed and scale.

AiDE® acts like an 'Ironman suit' for their designers, architects, developers, and testers - amplifying productivity, improving quality, and making the art of the possible come alive. This democratization of expertise has fundamentally transformed how their teams operate across the entire software development lifecycle.

Beyond traditional AI use cases, their Vertical AI consulting and solutions enable enterprises to reimagine their entire business models for an AI-first world. By combining deep domain expertise with Agentic AI capabilities, they help organizations transform industry-specific processes into intelligent, autonomous workflows that drive measurable business outcomes.

This recognition by the Globee® Awards across a wide spectrum of categories underlines the platform's versatility and real-world impact across industries. ValueLabs was awarded in the following categories:

Gold Awards:

Artificial Intelligence Company of the Year: ValueLabs

Best Achievement in Artificial Intelligence Operations: AiDE Operations

Best AI Platform: AiDE®

Best AI-driven Personalization Solution: AiDE UX

Best AI-driven Automated Testing Solution: AiDE QE

Best AI-powered Customer Insights Solution: AiDE Conversational Insights

AI-Driven Threat Detection: AiDE Shield

Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Tool for Customer Service: AiDE Chat

Bronze Award:

Best AI-based Knowledge Management Solution: AiDE Academy

"These awards reflect the natural evolution of our 28-year journey," said Arjun Rao, Founder and Chairman, ValueLabs. "We are not just implementing AI. We are reimagining entire value chains and building autonomous capability across every function. Our move into Agentic AI Services is not a reaction to the moment - it is a continuation of everything we have been building toward."

Sam Alva, CEO, ValueLabs, noted, "We're practicing what we preach. AiDE® transforms every aspect of our business - from how our consulting teams shape strategy to how our delivery teams bring strategy to life. It powers how we build proposals, onboard clients, and drive outcomes at scale. Our Vertical AI solutions are opening new possibilities for clients to reimagine their industry-specific challenges with intelligence and speed. The recognition from the Globee® Awards, along with recent honors from Stevie and World HRD awards, affirms that we have moved from the art of the possible to the science of the real."

The company's approach reflects what many now refer to as 'Service-as-Software' - transforming work once done traditionally, manually into intelligent systems that deliver outcomes at scale. This model allows enterprises to rethink how to operate in an AI-first world.

With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, ValueLabs helps organizations move beyond tool adoption to become truly AI-native businesses. While research shows that 87 percent of enterprises are still in the pilot phase with AI, ValueLabs has reached full production scale across its own operations. The nine Globee® Awards underscore the company's unique position at the intersection of traditional consulting, cutting-edge technology, and Agentic AI delivery across both horizontal platforms and vertical industry solutions.

About ValueLabs

Founded in 1997, ValueLabs is a global Agentic AI Services company helping enterprises transition into AI-native businesses. At the core of this transformation is AiDE® - our proprietary platform for AI Driven Everything. This enterprise-grade platform functions as an OS for intelligent work across engineering, operations, and business functions.

With AiDE®, we've created a category of our own: combining platform innovation, consulting depth, and outcome-based delivery to solve enterprise-scale challenges. From strategy to execution, we design and deploy tailored AI solutions through both horizontal capabilities and vertical industry offerings.

With a Client NPS of 90 and an Employee NPS of 80, our relationships are built on trust, measurable impact, and long-term value creation.

