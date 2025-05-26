USALCO Acquires Fontus Blue to Expand Digital Water Treatment Solutions

Integrating Fontus Blue's digital capabilities into USALCO's portfolio underscores its commitment to enhancing its service offerings for water treatment facilities. USALCO will now provide a seamless combination of leading chemical solutions and digital decision-support services, empowering water utilities with the tools to achieve unparalleled efficiency and performance.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / USALCO, a leader in clean water solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Fontus Blue, an innovative digital solutions provider for water utilities. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for USALCO as it expands its capabilities to deliver cutting-edge, comprehensive solutions for drinking and wastewater treatment facilities.

USALCO Logo

Full color logo on USALCO

Fontus Blue, founded in 2011 by Chris Miller, PhD, PE, has built a strong reputation for partnering with water utilities to optimize water treatment processes. Their proprietary algorithms and state-of-the-art Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, Decision Blue®, empower operators to simplify complex treatment decisions, optimize processes, and manage costs effectively. Decision Blue leverages advanced AI and computational models to provide real-time insights, enabling water treatment plants to forecast and enhance water quality with remarkable precision.

"This acquisition represents a transformative step forward in USALCO's mission to deliver innovative and efficient water treatment solutions," said Ken Gayer, CEO of USALCO. "Fontus Blue's expertise in digital water solutions perfectly complements our product portfolio, allowing us to offer unmatched value to our customers. Together, we are uniquely positioned to tackle the evolving challenges of the water industry and ensure safe, high-quality drinking water for communities nationwide."

Chris Miller, CEO of Fontus Blue, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Joining forces with USALCO is a tremendous opportunity to amplify the impact of our technology and bring Decision Blue to more customers. We are proud to integrate our expertise in digital innovation with USALCO's long-standing leadership in water treatment chemistry. The Fontus Blue technology is also a wonderful complement to USALCO's digital services offerings, which are now operating and being installed in multiple water treatment facilities."

Integrating Fontus Blue's digital capabilities into USALCO's portfolio underscores its commitment to enhancing its service offerings for water treatment facilities. USALCO will now provide a seamless combination of leading chemical solutions and digital decision-support services, empowering water utilities with the tools to achieve unparalleled efficiency and performance.

"This partnership is a game-changer for the industry," said Terry Waldo, Chief Commercial Officer of USALCO. "By combining USALCO's chemical expertise with Fontus Blue's groundbreaking Decision Blue platform, we are setting a new standard for water treatment solutions. Together, we are poised to redefine how water treatment plants operate, delivering safer, more sustainable, and cost-effective processes for our customers."

About USALCO

USALCO is a premier provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers across the United States. It offers bespoke formulated chemistries, innovative digital technologies, and an industry-leading product portfolio to address diverse water treatment challenges. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO has 33 manufacturing and distribution facilities nationwide.

Visit https://www.usalco.com for more information.

About Fontus Blue

Fontus Blue partners with water utilities to implement innovative digital water solutions, leveraging the deep technical expertise of their team. Fontus Blue has earned a strong reputation for collaborating with water utilities to optimize their treatment processes by deploying Decision Blue® and Virtual Jar® for many use cases, including turbidity removal and filter operations, TOC removal, disinfection management, and DBP management. Their services simplify treatment decisions, optimize processes, and manage costs.

SOURCE: USALCO

