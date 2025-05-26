A research team based at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory says that solar could have the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of all energy sources in South Korea by the early to mid-2030s. Solar is set to become the most cost competitive energy source in South Korea by 2030 to 2035, according to researchers from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Their research paper, "Assessing the Levelized Cost of Energy in South Korea," evaluates the LCOE and highlights cost trajectories of various technologies in the Republic of Korea from 2030 to 2050. Metrics integrated into LCOE analysis ...

