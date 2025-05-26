Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2025 15:46 Uhr
The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux Awards 2025 Scholarships to Two Inspiring Louisiana Students

Finanznachrichten News

Local law firm expands annual scholarship to honor two exceptional Louisiana students for their dedication, resilience, and academic promise.

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 /

2025 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship Recipients

2025 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship Recipients
The 2025 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship recipients, Jorden Hawk and Emma Savoie

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship, a $1,000 award designed to support the academic journeys of Louisiana students who have demonstrated resilience, leadership, and a commitment to bettering their communities.

This year's scholarship was awarded to Jorden Hawk of Thibodaux, a first-generation college student at Nicholls State University, and Emma Savoie, a recent graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette. The firm was so impressed by the strength and sincerity of this year's submissions that they made the rare decision to award the scholarship to two deserving recipients instead of one.

For Jorden Hawk, pursuing higher education has been both a personal and professional goal.

"I'll be the first in my family to pursue law," said Hawk.

After becoming a mother during high school and overcoming self-doubt, Jorden now studies Business Administration with a pre-law minor. She plans to use the scholarship to cover summer tuition for Commercial Law, Constitutional Law, and English courses, all key classes that will keep her on track for her dream of becoming a family law attorney.

"This scholarship isn't just financial support, it's confirmation that I'm on the right path. I want to give back through pro bono family law work and help others navigate difficult moments with dignity."

Emma Savoie, who plans to attend Louisiana State University (LSU) to study early childhood education, shared how her close-knit family and faith-based community have shaped her passion for working with young children.

"I come from a big family, and every bit of help matters," said Savoie.

"Receiving this scholarship means I can focus on school, contribute at home, and step closer to making a difference in children's lives."

Emma's drive to uplift others, whether through babysitting, coaching, or possibly one day pursuing law or nursing, shines through in every aspect of her life.

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux Support the Lafayette Community

Blaine Barrilleaux, a Lafayette native and personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience, launched the scholarship to invest in Louisiana's next generation of changemakers.

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux focuses on helping injured individuals across Louisiana, with offices in Lafayette and Metairie. For legal help or to learn more about community initiatives like the Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship, visit www.barrilleauxlaw.com or call 337-989-1212.

Contact Information

Adam Carbonneau
Director of Marketing
adam@barrilleauxlaw.com
615 219-9181

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux
https://www.barrilleauxlaw.com
info@barrilleauxlaw.com
(337) 989-1212, (337) 221-8609

.

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-law-offices-of-blaine-barrilleaux-awards-2025-scholarships-t-1031099

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
