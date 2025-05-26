Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
26.05.2025 15:26 Uhr
MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Appoints Dr. Carlos Protzel to Clinical Affairs Team

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Health technology company MentalHealth.com announces the appointment of Dr. Carlos Protzel, Psy.D., LCSW to its Clinical Affairs Team. With over 25 years of experience across diverse care settings, Dr. Protzel brings an integrative, human-centered approach to the company's growing clinical initiatives.

The Clinical Affairs Team, composed of experienced clinicians and healthcare leaders, works in partnership with company leadership to shape clinical strategy and guide the development of diagnostic tools and companion support services.

"Dr. Protzel's work across hospitals, correctional facilities, academic institutions, and private practice reflects a lifelong commitment to both clinical rigor and human connection," said Daniel Rivette, Co-Founder and CEO of MentalHealth.com. "His deep understanding of care delivery across settings strengthens our ability to build technology and services that meet people where they are."

"Carlos brings clinical depth, character, and a clear vision for whole-person care," added Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD, Clinical Director at MentalHealth.com. "He's a natural fit for a team focused on blending innovation with human connection."

Dr. Protzel has treated individuals, couples, families, and groups in settings ranging from university counseling centers to addiction programs and community mental health clinics. He holds PSYPACT certification, allowing him to deliver telehealth services across state lines, and operates a hybrid private practice in Marina del Rey, California. A former adjunct faculty member at the University of Southern California, his approach integrates neuroscience, evidence-based practices, and humanistic methods. His core modalities include Gestalt Therapy, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Somatic Experiencing, Positive Psychology, and Structural Family Therapy.

"Joining MentalHealth.com means contributing to a platform that recognizes the need for deeper human connection and values meaningful innovation," said Dr. Carlos Protzel. "I look forward to supporting leadership in developing mental health services that meet people where they are-both clinically and personally."

This appointment follows key additions to MentalHealth.com's leadership and advisory teams, including Abhilash Patel, Co-Founder of Within Health; Brian Trisler, Co-Founder of A Place for Mom; Jeff Smith, Founder and CEO of Supermind Platforms; and Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, Co-Founders of 1-800-DENTIST. Dr. Protzel joins a growing clinical team led by Dr. Jesse Hanson, with support from Ryan Hampton, Public Oversight Committee Advisor, and Co-Founders Patrick Nagle and Daniel Rivette.

To learn more about MentalHealth.com and its vision to support the mental health of one billion people, visit: https://www.mentalhealth.com/vision

About MentalHealth.com

MentalHealth.com is a health technology company guiding people towards self-understanding and connection. The platform provides reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities. Its purpose is to educate, support, and empower people in their pursuit of well-being.

Contact Information

Helena Georgiou
pr@mentalhealth.com
1-800-834-8587

.

SOURCE: MentalHealth.com, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mentalhealth.com-appoints-dr.-carlos-protzel-to-clinical-affairs-team-1031859

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
