AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE"), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announce that as a global owner of fashion magazines published under "L'OFFICIEL AMTD" and its associated brands, another successful action has been won against Luxury Village LLC and its director Dimitri Vorontsov for infringing and improper conduct.

We had previously obtained a Hong Kong court order prohibiting these infringers ordering them to cease prohibited operations under the court order and to relinquish domain names wrongfully incorporating "lofficiel".

Luxury Village LLC continued to operate improperly and published digital copies of a "L'Officiel Fashion Book" magazine.

AMTD will not tolerate such IP infringement and has successfully obtained an order from the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center against Luxury Village LLC to demand on a transfer of the domain name to us.

This decision underscores the protection of AMTD's intellectual property rights and highlights the bad faith actions of Luxury Village LLC in repeatedly and deliberately using similar domain names to purport to be the real L'Officiel AMTD for commercial gain, creating a misleading suggestion of an affiliation with AMTD. This decision also reaffirms AMTD's rights in its brands, ensuring the protection of our brands and intellectual property.

AMTD remains steadfast in maintaining the integrity of its brands and will continue to take necessary actions to safeguard all trademarks globally. AMTD has also successfully taken down other infringing domain names such as , and , as these are illicit attempts to exploit AMTD's international profile and growth.

AMTD is cautioning our valued partners, customers, and the wider public to avoid any dealings with the following domain names, which may be conducting business and offering services under or by reference to "L'OFFICIEL AMTD" or any names or marks similar to our brands without our knowledge or authorisation:

https://lofficielitaly.com/

https://lofficiel.in/

https://lofficielarabia.com

https://lofficielengland.com/

AMTD will continue to take proper legal action against these infringers and protect the "L'OFFICIEL AMTD" brand fully.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

