26.05.2025
The 20th Western China International Fair opens, drawing over 3,000 enterprises

Finanznachrichten News

CHENGDU, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Western China International Fair (WCIF), themed "Deepen Reform for More Momentum, Expand Openness for Greater Growth," opened in Chengdu, Sichuan Province on May 25. The five-day fair has attracted the participation of over 3,000 enterprises from 62 countries and regions as well as 27 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) in China.

The 20th Western China International Fair opens

The 20th WCIF has two guest countries of honor, namely Hungary and Laos, and two guest provinces of honor, namely Zhejiang and Qinghai, for the first time. The United Arab Emirates serves as a special partner. In addition, 15 themed pavilions have been set up in three exhibition areas: Opening Up and Cooperation Exhibition Area, New Industrial Momentum Exhibition Area, and Wonderful Life Exhibition Area. With a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, this fair focuses on displaying the latest scientific and technological achievements as well as characteristic industries of the participating countries and regions. Of all the participating enterprises this year, 114, or 55.6%, are among the Fortune Global 500 Companies, Top 500 Chinese Enterprises, and Top 500 Chinese Private Enterprises. In particular, there are 61 Fortune Global 500 companies, an increase of 74.3% over the previous edition.

This year's WCIF mainly includes 25 events, such as Opening Ceremony, Western China Investment Promotion Fair & Contract Signing Ceremony of Economic Cooperation Projects, Western China International Sourcing Conference, and Guest Country of Honor Events. Participants from western China have signed contracts for 416 investment cooperation projects with Chinese and foreign investors, involving an investment of RMB 354.3 billion. It is roughly estimated that more than 2,200 projects have been launched with an investment of over RMB 3.7 trillion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696030/The_20th_Western_China_International_Fair_opens.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-20th-western-china-international-fair-opens-drawing-over-3-000-enterprises-302465218.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
