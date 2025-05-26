Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2025 15:59 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Party Committee: Opening Ceremony of Cheongsam Show - 2025 Cheongsam Gala and Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Season kicked off

Finanznachrichten News

SHENYANG, China, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 21, an aerial fashion show themed "Charm of Cheongsam in Shenyang, Encountering a Colorful New Life" grandly kicked off in the Sculpture Park of Shenyang K11 Shopping Art Center, marking the beginning of the Cheongsam Show - 2025 Cheongsam Gala and Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Season.

Catwalk Show by Models Dressed in Cheongsam Outfits at the Opening Ceremony of Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Season

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

As one of the organizers, the Publicity Department of the Shenyang Municipal Party Committee noted that this Cheongsam Cultural Season will last for three months. Shenyang, recognized as the birthplace of cheongsam dressmaking and the cradle of cheongsam culture, has been bestowed with the title of "Home to Cheongsam" by the China National Textile and Apparel Council. Cheongsam has become a calling card of Shenyang, a renowned city steeped in national history and culture.

Over 20 renowned designers, including Deng Zhaoping, Tao Lei, Zhang Turan, and Zhang Peng, were invited to the Cheongsam Show, during which they showcased more than 110 cheongsam outfits, with performers Zeng Li, Wang Herun, Zhang Nan, and Du Juan, among other professional models and citizens, taking the stage. The stage design took Dazheng Hall of Shenyang Imperial Palace as its central visual motif, which seamlessly integrated cheongsam with culture, technology and fashion, portraying the elegance of cheongsam while exhibiting the vitality and charm of Shenyang as the capital of cheongsam to the world.

Source: Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Party Committee



Contact person: Ms. Liu Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.