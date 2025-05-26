A fire on a solar-powered noise barrier along a Shanghai expressway has raised concerns about the safety of integrating PV with transport infrastructure. A fire broke out on the afternoon of May 21 along a PV noise barrier on Shanghai's Hongmei South Road elevated expressway, sending thick black smoke into the air and damaging many installed solar panels. The fire department in Shanghai's Xuhui District said that the flames spread quickly and debris fell onto the road below, disrupting traffic for more than two hours. No injuries were reported. Fire crews arrived promptly and brought the blaze ...

