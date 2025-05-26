Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
26.05.2025 16:06 Uhr
Gastops Ltd.: Gastops and Leeway Marine Advance Innovative Engine Oil Monitoring System with Successful Field Testing

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops is pleased to announce the successful completion of a full season of field testing of an innovative online fluid condition, contamination and wear debris monitoring system, in collaboration with Nova Scotia-based vessel operator Leeway Marine.

Gastops Ltd.

The monitoring system delivers real-time monitoring of oil condition and contamination in engines, gearboxes, and other critical rotating equipment, enabling predictive maintenance and improving asset reliability across a range of industrial and transportation applications.

Over the past year, Gastops and Leeway Marine have worked closely to evaluate prototype monitoring system in real-world marine environments. Test systems were installed aboard Leeway's state-of-the-art hydrographic survey vessel RV Novus, monitoring propulsion engine lubricants continuously throughout the 2024 sailing season. This extensive testing campaign provided critical data and valuable insights into the monitoring system's performance under harsh real-world operating conditions.

Based on the findings and feedback from this initial phase, Gastops has upgraded the onboard system to the latest-generation prototype hardware. Leeway Marine will resume testing with the enhanced system during the upcoming 2025 sailing season, while supporting critical species management and hydrographic survey work in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

"Our collaboration with Leeway Marine has been extremely productive," said Brennan West, Vice President, Defence & Aftermarket at Gastops. "Their operational expertise and willingness to test new technology in real-world conditions have been instrumental in advancing the development of the monitoring system. As an organization, Leeway is such an invaluable asset to the Canadian innovation ecosystem. We're grateful for their partnership and commitment to innovation."

Leeway Marine praised the collaboration and the potential impact of the monitoring system on the future of marine maintenance. "Gastops has a long-standing reputation for innovation in condition-based maintenance," said Mark Decker, Chief Technical Officer. "Working with their team on the monitoring system trials has given us firsthand insight into a technology that has the potential to fundamentally improve how vessel operators monitor and manage machinery health in real time."

About Gastops

Gastops is a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions, serving Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial sectors since 1979. With a comprehensive range of services including online monitoring sensors, modeling and simulation, engineering, design, and MRO services, Gastops enables proactive operating decisions to optimize asset availability, performance, and safety.

www.gastops.com

About Leeway Marine

Leeway Marine is a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based ship owner and operator, providing at-sea data acquisition, and vessel management services to their clients. Technologically forward-leaning, they are thought leaders in the maritime industry and lead the Royal Canadian Navy's effort to test and evaluate novel maritime technology at sea.

www.leewaymarine.ca

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695305/Gastops_Ltd__Gastops_and_Leeway_Marine_Advance_Innovative_Engine.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gastops-and-leeway-marine-advance-innovative-engine-oil-monitoring-system-with-successful-field-testing-302464772.html

