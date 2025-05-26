The "Europe Data Center GPUs Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European data center GPUs market is projected to reach $82.2 billion by 2034 from $10.6 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.75% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The growing need for high-performance computing to support AI, deep learning, and big data analytics is driving the GPU market's robust expansion in Europe. Similar to precision tools on a high-speed production line, GPUs operate as specialised processors that can quickly and effectively handle complicated jobs. Similar to modernising a factory with state-of-the-art automation, technological developments like increased memory capacity, better computing power, and increased energy efficiency are propelling market expansion and modernising Europe's digital infrastructure.

The fast growth of hyperscale data centres around the region and strategic partnerships between leading GPU manufacturers and European cloud providers are improving supply chain resilience and operational scalability, much like a more efficient, integrated logistics system. Increased R&D expenditures are also spurring the development of GPU technology, which will assist satisfy changing processing needs and comply with Europe's strict sustainability and energy efficiency laws. All of these elements are working together to create a digital ecosystem that is scalable, effective, and ecologically conscious throughout Europe.

The market for GPUs for data centres in Europe is expanding significantly as the need for high-performance computing increases across a number of industries, including big data analytics, cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). Because of their capacity to manage enormous parallel processing jobs, graphics processing units (GPUs) are quickly becoming indispensable parts of data centres. This makes them especially useful for AI workloads and real-time data processing. The requirement for strong, effective processing resources has fuelled the use of GPUs in data centres as AI applications grow, ranging from predictive analytics to autonomous systems.

The market is also being driven by AI and the growing use of cloud and edge computing. GPUs are well-suited to manage the ever-increasing need for computational capacity, especially for jobs that are graphics-intensive and latency-sensitive, and data centres must scale to meet this demand. Furthermore, there are chances for GPU technologies that are more power-efficient because sustainability programs are becoming more popular in Europe, where many data centres are concentrating on energy efficiency and lowering their carbon footprints.

High operating expenses, intricate system integration, and supply chain limitations are some of the market's obstacles, though. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the market for GPU-powered infrastructure is expected to grow further due to new developments in technology and growing industry acceptance.

Europe Data Center GPUs Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Growing integration of AI and machine learning across industries.

Expansion of cloud computing and edge computing infrastructures.

Increased focus on green and energy-efficient data center operations.

Development of large-scale AI-focused data centers with high GPU density.

Rising adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments needing GPU acceleration

Market Drivers

Surging demand for AI-driven applications across sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

Continuous innovation in GPU architecture and performance.

Growth in data-intensive workloads such as real-time analytics, 3D rendering, and autonomous systems.

Government and institutional support for digital transformation and AI infrastructure.

Increasing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) in research and industrial applications.

Market Challenges

High capital and operational expenditure for GPU-based infrastructure.

Ongoing semiconductor supply chain disruptions impacting GPU availability.

Elevated power consumption and cooling requirements of GPU systems.

Difficulty in sourcing skilled professionals for managing GPU-based workloads.

Integration complexity with legacy systems and software environments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2024 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $82.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Data Center Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Data Center Capacities: Current and Future

AI Workloads vs. Conventional Workloads

Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

Key Countries to Focus

Other Industrial Trends

HPC Cluster Developments

Blockchain Initiatives

Super Computing

5G and 6G Developments

Impact of Server/Rack Density

Data Center Cooling Market Overview

Global and Regional Market size

Adoption of Cooling (by Data Center Age)

Retrofitting and Brownfield Projects

Green Field Projects and New Installation

Historical Analysis of Cooling Equipment Deployment, 2018-2022

New Data Center Trends toward Adoption of Cooling Technology Type, 2023-2027

Impact of AI Adoption on Data Center Cooling Infrastructure

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers Surging Demand for Cryptocurrency Mining Rising Enterprise Adoption of Data Center GPUs for High-Performance Computing Applications

Market Restraints High Bargaining Power of GPU Manufacturers

Market Opportunities Technological Advancement in High-Performing Computing (HPC) Government Support for Smart City Development and Digitalization



Regions

Regional Summary

Europe (by Country) Germany France U.K. Netherlands Ireland Italy Rest-of-Europe



Markets Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

Geographic Assessment

Company Profiles External GPU/ Accelerator Chip Suppliers Graphcore Overview Top Products/Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers/End Users Key Personnel Analyst View Market Share, 2024



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otnaug

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250526229564/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900