Network Slicing Market worth $49.82 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network Slicing Market is expected to reach USD 49.82 billion by 2030 from USD 1.94 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 91.3%, during 2025-2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Slicing Market"

249 - Tables

54 - Figures

257 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120515704

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments covered By offering, end user, and region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Network Slicing Market are Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), Ciena Corporation (US), Amdocs (US), Turk Telekom (Turkey), Samsung (South Korea), HPE (US), NTT (Japan), BT Group (UK), and Broadcom (US), Juniper Networks (US), T-Mobile (US), Mavenir (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Affirmed Networks (US), Celona (US), Argela Technologies (Turkey), Tambora Systems (Singapore), Firecell (France), Druid Software (Ireland), Niral Networks (New York), and SliceFinity (UK).

The rise of 5G has made network slicing more common, and this has an impact on how networks are constructed, maintained, and run. Various companies can now set up virtual networks tailored to their needs on a single physical base. Each of these virtual networks plays a part in overall performance by offering unique metrics for reliability, security, and speed. AI-driven orchestration and cloud-native design allow for better setup of real-time resource shifts and automatic service guarantees in core, RAN, and transport areas. This brings new challenges for managing the system's lifecycle and putting it all together, but smart automation, open APIs, and standard control systems help to overcome these hurdles.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=120515704

By end user, the telecom operators segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.

The telecom operators segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period due to their role in running core network infrastructure and their involvement in deploying 5G Standalone, which is required for dynamic network slicing to work. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are now offering slice-based solutions for the use of public safety, smart manufacturing, and real-time video streaming. In Asia, NTT Docomo and KT are using slicing to provide fast connectivity for self-driving cars and smart medical centers. They can efficiently manage networks on a large scale and ensure that clients receive a reliable service through their SLAs. They play a key role in launching new 5G applications by managing and making money from the small pieces of wireless resources in both consumer and business situations. Also, operators collaborating with cloud providers and various sectors are helping to make connectivity products more in demand and mature.

By enterprise, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the healthcare & life sciences segment is projected to grow the fastest. The increase in demand for dependable, safe, and fast networks for healthcare has brought about this rise. For surgeries done with robots, checking patients at a distance and monitoring their condition, hospitals require network slices, as any delay or error can influence the results. Using slicing in Asia and Europe has made it possible for mobile medical imaging, intelligent ambulances, and wearables to work in essential sites that require strength in data transmissions. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations use dedicated slices to guarantee smooth and safe transfers of data across their sites involved in clinical research, as well as AI-related analytics. Since this segment depends on applications that require speed and strong privacy, it can quickly benefit from network slicing when the environment is subject to strict regulations.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=120515704

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is predicted to experience the largest market size during the forecast period. 5G networks are well set up, government and industry cooperation is strong, and many banks have adopted advanced mobile services here. Verizon and AT&T in the US are pioneering the use of network slicing for on-demand and well-defined services in emergencies, industry, and media fields. T-Mobile is now providing enterprises with the chance to experiment with localized control using private slices and edge computing. Moreover, relationships with AWS and Microsoft Azure are helping with cloud-based slice orchestration, allowing enterprises to use network slices easily in their IT systems. Support for these activities from regulatory bodies in the US and Canada is helping promote more nationwide use. Along with a digitalized industry, these factors have placed North America at the leading place in network slicing in the coming years.

Top Key Companies in Network Slicing Market:

The report profiles key players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), Ciena Corporation (US), Amdocs (US), Turk Telekom (Turkey), Samsung (South Korea), HPE (US), NTT (Japan), BT Group (UK), and Broadcom (US), Juniper Networks (US), T-Mobile (US), and Mavenir (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets:Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Captive Portal Market - Global Forecast to 2030

SASE Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Modular Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Micro Mobile Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2029

In-Building Wireless Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Network Slicing Companies and Network Slicing Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/network-slicing-market-worth-49-82-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302465034.html