Divine Saunas Returns to HGTV's "Rock the Block2 Finale With Featured Luxury Infrared Sauna

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Divine Saunas, a leading provider of premium sauna experiences in the United States, is proud to announce that its Health Mate Inspire 2 Infrared Sauna will once again be featured on HGTV's hit series "Rock the Block." Viewers who missed the original broadcast will have second chances to see this standout wellness addition in the highly anticipated season finale walkthrough airing May 26 at 8 PM Central.

Divine Saunas' Health Mate Inspire 2 Infrared Sauna is shown as installed and featured on HGTV's hit series "Rock the Block"

The Inspire 2 True Full Spectrum infrared sauna took the stage during Episode 3, originally aired on April 28th, where it was masterfully integrated into a breathtaking bathroom suite designed by husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Cole DeBoer. Their distinctive style for the home-described as "luxury cowboy meets contemporary elegance"-was on full display, with the Inspire 2 sauna seamlessly built into a spa-like oasis overlooking Utah's striking desert mountain landscape.

Set beside a bold, tiled shower, the sauna's sleek, modern design made an immediate impact on the judges. Its flush, built-in appearance and harmony with the surrounding materials earned high praise, especially in comparison to a competing sauna installation viewed the same day.

Now, as the DeBoers complete their final space and go head-to-head in the ultimate whole-house judging, Divine Saunas invites wellness enthusiasts, interior design fans, and Rock the Block devotees to tune in once again and find inspiration in how infrared saunas can be beautifully incorporated into everyday luxury.

For early risers, Episode 3 will re-air on May 29 at 4:00 AM Central, and is available on demand-perfectopportunities to revisit this unique installation.

About Divine Saunas

Founded in 2019, Divine Saunas has quickly become a trusted name in the luxury sauna industry. Specializing in authentic Nordic traditions and modern wellness technology, the company curates high-quality indoor and outdoor saunas designed to elevate everyday living. With a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and a customer-first approach, Divine Saunas is on a mission to bring relaxation, rejuvenation, and design excellence into homes across the United States.

Explore the Inspire 2 sauna featured on HGTV at:

https://www.divinesaunas.com/products/inspire-luxury-infrared-sauna

