Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2025 16:38 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Divine Saunas Returns to HGTV's "Rock the Block2 Finale With Featured Luxury Infrared Sauna

Finanznachrichten News

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Divine Saunas, a leading provider of premium sauna experiences in the United States, is proud to announce that its Health Mate Inspire 2 Infrared Sauna will once again be featured on HGTV's hit series "Rock the Block." Viewers who missed the original broadcast will have second chances to see this standout wellness addition in the highly anticipated season finale walkthrough airing May 26 at 8 PM Central.

Inspire 2 Infrared Sauna as seen on Rock the Block

Inspire 2 Infrared Sauna as seen on Rock the Block
Divine Saunas' Health Mate Inspire 2 Infrared Sauna is shown as installed and featured on HGTV's hit series "Rock the Block"

The Inspire 2 True Full Spectrum infrared sauna took the stage during Episode 3, originally aired on April 28th, where it was masterfully integrated into a breathtaking bathroom suite designed by husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Cole DeBoer. Their distinctive style for the home-described as "luxury cowboy meets contemporary elegance"-was on full display, with the Inspire 2 sauna seamlessly built into a spa-like oasis overlooking Utah's striking desert mountain landscape.

Set beside a bold, tiled shower, the sauna's sleek, modern design made an immediate impact on the judges. Its flush, built-in appearance and harmony with the surrounding materials earned high praise, especially in comparison to a competing sauna installation viewed the same day.

Now, as the DeBoers complete their final space and go head-to-head in the ultimate whole-house judging, Divine Saunas invites wellness enthusiasts, interior design fans, and Rock the Block devotees to tune in once again and find inspiration in how infrared saunas can be beautifully incorporated into everyday luxury.

For early risers, Episode 3 will re-air on May 29 at 4:00 AM Central, and is available on demand-perfectopportunities to revisit this unique installation.

About Divine Saunas

Founded in 2019, Divine Saunas has quickly become a trusted name in the luxury sauna industry. Specializing in authentic Nordic traditions and modern wellness technology, the company curates high-quality indoor and outdoor saunas designed to elevate everyday living. With a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and a customer-first approach, Divine Saunas is on a mission to bring relaxation, rejuvenation, and design excellence into homes across the United States.

Explore the Inspire 2 sauna featured on HGTV at:
https://www.divinesaunas.com/products/inspire-luxury-infrared-sauna

Contact Information

Media Communications
press@divinesaunas.com
1-888-554-4332

.

SOURCE: DIvine Saunas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/divine-saunas-returns-to-hgtvs-%22rock-the-block2-finale-with-featured-l-1031628

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.