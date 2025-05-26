Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - Hon. Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation at TMX Group, and Frank Cistrone, Group President, Connection Technologies, Mattr (TSX: MATR), to open the market in celebration of the expansion of the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit (OMMITC) announced in Ontario's Budget 2025.





The government is enhancing and expanding the OMMITC, providing an additional $1.3 billion over three years to help lower costs for businesses that invest in buildings, machinery and equipment that are used for manufacturing or processing in Ontario.

Among other changes, the expansion would allow publicly-listed companies to claim a 15% tax credit on eligible investments in Ontario manufacturing and processing. The market open was hosted by Mattr, an Ontario-based, TSX-listed company that manufactures highly-engineered technologies and solutions to support infrastructure projects across Canada and around the world, at its new Shawflex manufacturing facility in Vaughan.

