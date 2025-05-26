Exosens: Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2025

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE - 26 MAY 2025

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 23 MAY 2025

The Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of Exosens shareholders (the 'Company') was held on Friday 23 May 2025, chaired by Mr Jean-Hubert Vial, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by Mr Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer, Ms Quynh-Boï Demey, Chief Financial Officer, Ms Bella Zisère, Human Resources Director, and the Company's Statutory Auditors.

HLD Europe and Bpifrance Participations, designated as the shareholders with the largest number of voting rights, acted as scrutineers.

The General Meeting, convened with a quorum representing 77.83% of the Company's share capital in respect of ordinary resolutions and 77.53% in respect of extraordinary resolutions, approved all resolutions submitted for its consideration.

Approval of the 2024 financial statements

The shareholders approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

Dividends

The General Meeting approved the payment of a cash dividend of €0.10 per share, with payment commencing on 30 May 2025.

Governance

The General Meeting also approved the appointment of Bpifrance Investissement as a director, represented by Ms Dorianne Bonfils.

The presentation, audiovisual replay of the General Meeting and detailed voting results are available on the Exosens website (www.exosens.com), in the Investors section, under Regulated Information, in the General Meeting of Shareholders subsection.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 1,800 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ?Ticker: EXENS - ISIN: FR001400Q9V2?. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

