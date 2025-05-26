Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40F75 | ISIN: FR001400Q9V2 | Ticker-Symbol: H8Y
Tradegate
26.05.25 | 18:08
42,200 Euro
+4,98 % +2,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOSENS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOSENS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,30042,20019:31
41,90042,20018:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2025 17:48 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exosens: Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2025

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE - 26 MAY 2025

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 23 MAY 2025

The Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of Exosens shareholders (the 'Company') was held on Friday 23 May 2025, chaired by Mr Jean-Hubert Vial, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by Mr Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer, Ms Quynh-Boï Demey, Chief Financial Officer, Ms Bella Zisère, Human Resources Director, and the Company's Statutory Auditors.

HLD Europe and Bpifrance Participations, designated as the shareholders with the largest number of voting rights, acted as scrutineers.

The General Meeting, convened with a quorum representing 77.83% of the Company's share capital in respect of ordinary resolutions and 77.53% in respect of extraordinary resolutions, approved all resolutions submitted for its consideration.

Approval of the 2024 financial statements

The shareholders approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

Dividends

The General Meeting approved the payment of a cash dividend of €0.10 per share, with payment commencing on 30 May 2025.

Governance

The General Meeting also approved the appointment of Bpifrance Investissement as a director, represented by Ms Dorianne Bonfils.

The presentation, audiovisual replay of the General Meeting and detailed voting results are available on the Exosens website (www.exosens.com), in the Investors section, under Regulated Information, in the General Meeting of Shareholders subsection.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 1,800 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ?Ticker: EXENS - ISIN: FR001400Q9V2?. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.