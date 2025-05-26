Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
WKN: A1J0WF | ISIN: IS0000021301 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
Heimar hf.: The Icelandic Competition Authority Approves Heimar's Acquisition of Gróska

Finanznachrichten News

Reference is made to the notification from Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or "the company"), dated 23 April 2025, regarding the company's acquisition of all shares in Gróska ehf. and Gróðurhúsið ehf. The notice stated that the acquisition was subject to customary conditions, including approval by the Icelandic Competition Authority.

The Icelandic Competition Authority has now confirmed that it sees no grounds for intervention or further investigation regarding the transaction. Accordingly, the condition related to the Authority's approval has been lifted. Completion of the transaction is currently in progress, and the transfer of 258 million new shares in Heimar is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Further details of the transaction will be disclosed at a later stage as appropriate and in accordance with the company's legal disclosure obligations.

Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, tel. +354 821 0001


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
