Eramet SA: Eramet: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on May 26th, 2025; appointment of Paulo Castellari as Chief Executive Officer

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on May 26th, 2025; appointment of Paulo Castellari as Chief Executive Officer

Separation of roles of Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Renewal of Ms. Christel Bories as Chair of the Board

Appointment of Mr. Paulo Castellari as Chief Executive Officer, effective from today

Approval by the shareholders of all the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Eramet Shareholders was held on Monday, May 26th, 2025 in Paris, chaired by Ms. Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet, in compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory provisions, as well as the recommendations of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The Board of Directors acknowledged the renewal, by the Ordinary General Meeting, of Ms. Christel Bories1 as a Director, and renewed her mandate as Chair of the Board for a period of four years. The Board of Directors warmly thanked Ms. Christel Bories for her commitment and the work accomplished as Chair and CEO of Eramet over the past 8 years, and once again welcomed her continued role as Chairwoman.

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Paulo Castellari as the Group's new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors also acknowledged today:

the ratification, by the Ordinary General Meeting, of the cooptation as Director of Mr. Tanguy Guillaume Gahouma-Békalé, which occurred during the Board Meeting of May 30 th , 2024, to replace Mr. Alilat Antsélévé-Oyima, who has resigned, for the remaining term of his mandate, i.e. until the General Meeting held today,

, 2024, to replace Mr. Alilat Antsélévé-Oyima, who has resigned, for the remaining term of his mandate, i.e. until the General Meeting held today, the renewal, by the Ordinary General Meeting, as Directors of Ms. Christine Coignard2, Ms. Solenne Lepage3 and Mr. Tanguy Guillaume Gahouma-Békalé, each for a period of four years.

Following the Shareholders' General Meeting, Eramet's Board of Directors consists of 18 members, including two employee representatives. It comprises 7 independent members and 7 women, representing 44% of the Board members, for both indicators, excluding employee representatives. Detailed information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees is available on the company's website under the Governance section: Eramet | Group | Governance

Eramet's shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions, including the distribution of a dividend of €1.50 per share for the 2024 fiscal year. The ex-dividend date will be June 2nd, 2025, and payment will start from June 4th, 2025. The voting results for each resolution are available on Eramet's website).

Calendar

30.07.2025: Publication of 2025 half-year results

30.10.2025: Publication of 2025 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi



T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com (mailto:sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com)







PRESS CONTACT



Media Relations Officer



Nedjma Amrani



T. +33 6 65 65 44 49



nedjma.amrani@eramet.com (mailto:fanny.mounier@eramet.com)













1 Chair and CEO since 2017







2 Independent Director - Member of the Audit, Risks & Ethics Committee - Chair of CSR & Strategy Committee - Member of the Appointment Committee







3 Independent Director







