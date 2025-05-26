The 100 MW solar project, which will be developed alongside battery energy storage, is aiming to boost electricity supply across the north Nigerian states of Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi. Nigerian utility company Kaduna Electric has announced plans for a 100 MW solar project with accompanying battery energy storage. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Abuja-headquartered J-Marine Logistics Limited and its primary investor, ASI Engineering Limited, on Friday. The project is aiming to boost electricity supply across the northern states of Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, ...

