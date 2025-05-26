State-owned power company Zesco says plans to develop a second 100 MW phase at the same site are now underway. The project is now the largest grid-connected solar facility in sub-Saharan Africa outside South Africa. State-owned power company Zesco has announced that work on the 100 MW Chisamba solar farm in southern Zambia is complete. Billed as the largest grid-connected solar facility in Zambia and the largest of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa outside South Africa, the project is now ready to be commissioned. According to a statement from the company, plans are now underway to develop a second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...