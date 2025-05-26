The Apollon PV Park has commissioned a 3. 3 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and solar project, in a milestone for Cyprus. From ESS News Cyprus has taken a step toward modernizing its energy infrastructure with the commissioning of a 3. 3 MWh BESS as part of the Apollon PV Park. Operated by the University of Cyprus, this is the country's largest battery project to date and the first of its kind at this scale. The BESS is integrated with a 5 MWp solar installation that was commissioned around six months ago. Together, the solar and storage components are designed to support grid stability, ...

