MDBriefCase Acquires Postcall: Canadian Medicine's Go-To Newsletter for Medicine, Money, and Memes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / MDBriefCase (MDBC), a leading provider of interactive, accredited continuing medical education for healthcare professionals, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Postcall.ca, Canada's fastest-growing newsletter for physicians.

Known for delivering concise, high-quality content with a touch of humour, Postcall has become a trusted resource for thousands of physicians across North America.

Every week, Postcall delivers a 5-minute read of the highest-yield stories in key categories, including general medicine, tech news, investment tips, and trending industry snippets. With this acquisition, MDBC aims to expand its ability to deliver cutting-edge, relevant content to the medical learning community.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think Research, said, "Postcall is an exciting new way for us to connect with the healthcare community, bringing smarter, sharper, insights and news - and even a little levity to the day-to-day. With its unique blend of medicine, money and humour, Postcall is a natural way for MDBriefCase to build on its commitment to making education and content more relevant, more human, and more engaging."

Founded by Eric Wu and Ziming Yang in 2023, Postcall has quickly become a trusted and entertaining voice for doctors across Canada and the U.S. Its audience spans the full spectrum of the medical profession, from first-year medical students to department heads and clinic owners.

"We started Postcall with a simple vision - to make it easy and fun for physicians to stay informed," said Ziming, co-founder of Postcall. "We're proud that MDBC shares that goal, and will continue to serve Canada's medical community."

Key Features of Postcall Content

Expert Curation : Condensed, high-yield updates on the latest in medicine, tech, and healthcare policy.

Actionable Insights : Useful tips and real takeaways that help medical professionals manage their personal and professional lives more effectively.

Med Meets Memes: Emails that cut through the noise. It's like having your smartest, funniest colleague giving you the weekly scoop.

The acquisition of Postcall reflects MDBC's broader strategy to invest in valuable content for its loyal audiences, making it easier for doctors to stay informed and educated, all in one convenient place. By adding Postcall to its portfolio, MDBC creates a centralized digital hub for healthcare knowledge-sharing and inspiration.

Want in? Join thousands of doctors getting Postcall delivered directly to their inbox - subscribe now at https://postcall.ca/subscribe.

About MDBC

MDBriefCase, a Think Research subsidiary, is a leading provider of accredited, online continuing professional development (CPD) to help healthcare practitioners enhance their professional practice and stay at the forefront of the latest evidence and protocols. Through innovative partnerships, we offer high-quality content, free of charge, to more than 280,000 members in Canada, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. More information at mdbriefcase.com .

For more information, contact Janet Kimura janet.kimura@mdbriefcase.com .

