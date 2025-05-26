Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
26.05.2025 19:23 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ODIOT HOLDING: Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of ODIOT SA

Finanznachrichten News

Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of ODIOT SA

Paris, May 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM

The Combined General Meeting of the shareholders of ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) was held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat. Fifteen shareholders were present, represented by proxy, or voted by mail. Together, they represented 49.29% of the shares and 47.12% of the voting rights.

The General Meeting unanimously or by a very large majority adopted all the resolutions presented by the Board of Directors. The main measures voted on were as follows:

- Approval of the 2024 financial statements, allocation of results, and approval of regulated agreements;

- Decision to continue the company despite net assets falling below the legal threshold;

- Change of the company name to ODIOT SA;

- Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to consolidate the shares on a 100-to-1 basis;

- Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to issue warrants (BSA) in favor of a designated category of investors.

The result of the votes for each resolution will be published, within the legal time limits, on the ODIOT SA website (https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations), in the Investor Relations section.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZhqZ5Zul5zGy22dYsprmGqUm5iTmWXKlpbGlpZtasjKaWxjnWxoacWYZnJinmdq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91924-20250523_pr_odiotsa_agm_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.