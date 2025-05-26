ODIOT HOLDING: Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of ODIOT SA

Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of ODIOT SA

Paris, May 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM

The Combined General Meeting of the shareholders of ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) was held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat. Fifteen shareholders were present, represented by proxy, or voted by mail. Together, they represented 49.29% of the shares and 47.12% of the voting rights.

The General Meeting unanimously or by a very large majority adopted all the resolutions presented by the Board of Directors. The main measures voted on were as follows:

- Approval of the 2024 financial statements, allocation of results, and approval of regulated agreements;

- Decision to continue the company despite net assets falling below the legal threshold;

- Change of the company name to ODIOT SA;

- Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to consolidate the shares on a 100-to-1 basis;

- Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to issue warrants (BSA) in favor of a designated category of investors.

The result of the votes for each resolution will be published, within the legal time limits, on the ODIOT SA website (https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations), in the Investor Relations section.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

