Sends, a UK-based fintech company, participated in Crypto Expo Dubai 2025, held on May 20-21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Recognised as one of the premier global gatherings for the crypto and blockchain community, the event attracted thousands of attendees, including leading investors, developers, innovators, and regulatory voices worldwide.





Representing Sends, CEO Alona Shevtsova engaged with industry leaders to explore the trends of digital assets, blockchain innovation, and cross-border financial infrastructure.

"Crypto Expo Dubai is more than a showcase - it's a forward-looking conversation about the future of financial systems," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends. "We are witnessing a rapid shift towards decentralised technologies and digital currencies, and fintech companies need to be at the forefront of that transformation. Events like this drive meaningful collaboration and global progress."

The 2025 edition of Crypto Expo Dubai placed special focus on institutional crypto adoption, regulatory frameworks, and merging traditional finance with decentralised ecosystems. Sends' participation highlights its dedication to transparency, compliance, and innovation as it continues to expand its presence in digital payments.

The event featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. It reaffirmed Dubai's strategic position as a fintech and crypto hub and reinforced the city's role in shaping Web3 and digital finance.

Sends continues to empower individuals and businesses with seamless, secure, and scalable financial tools.

